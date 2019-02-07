Trump nominates US diplomat as head of World Bank

US President Donald Trump has nominated senior Treasury official David Malpass as the next chief of the World Bank. He would replace Jim Yong Kim as the president if voted by the Directors of the World Bank Group. The position of Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund has gone to Europe.

Announcing his nomination, Trump said Malpass was eminently qualified for the position. In his current capacity as the Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, 62-year-old Malpass oversees the working of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.