UAE sets Guiness World Record with 300 drones : Watch Video

A spectacular drone show which culminated in a record attempt proved to a fitting way to mark 50 years of Dubai Police Academy.

The show on Thursday 3 January was organized by memories events for the police academy who then achieved the Most consecutive formations formed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) same set, by creating 11 formations using 30 drones in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city.

A total of 300 drones were used in the 10-minute show and were programmed to draw portraits of the UAE’s leaders including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai) and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Crown Prince of Dubai and popularly known as Fazza).

The UAVs wrote a message in Arabic that read ‘thank you, Sheikh Mohammed’.

The show also introduced and promoted the 2019 theme for the UAE as the Year of Tolerance. The UAE’s aims for the year include promoting the country as a global capital for tolerance by focusing on the values of co-existing and peace amongst the variety of local, regional and international people in the UAE.