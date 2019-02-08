KeralaLatest News

“Board President is not a Representative of Party” A Padmkumar Responds to Kadakampally Surendra

Feb 8, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar had openly expressed his displeasure at the recent turn of events in the Supreme Court on Sabarimala review petition. Following this, there was news that Padmakumar might be ousted from his position. The board president himself said that under the leadership of Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman Rajagopalan Nair, Devaswom commissioner N Vasu and members Sankardas and Vijayakumar are trying to alienate him. He complained to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that for two weeks Devaswom commissioner is not sharing any information with him.

Now Devaswom board minister Kadakampally Surendran has said there is no need to expel A Padmakumar. He said the Supreme Court considered only the review petitions and that the petition seeking time is obsolete now. Minister added that there is nothing wrong in Padmakumar meeting Party secretary.

A Padmakumar responded that the time seeking petition is still relevant. “Once someone takes the position as board president, he is no more a representative of the party. Board’s decision will be the board’s own.I have no issue swith Devaswom board Commissioner, but there is a communication gap” he said.

