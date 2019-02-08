Cricketer DJ Bravo unveils new song featuring Dhoni, Kohli..: See Video

Former Windies cricketer Dwayne Bravo’s latest song featuring Asia and Asian players is a treat for fans. Bravo seems to have put in a lot of thought when it came to showcasing legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Shahid Afridi and Indian stars like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Bravo had earlier launched the popular track ‘champion’ which became an instant hit among fans worldwide and by the looks of this, it seems it has the makings of becoming equally popular. It is no secret that Bravo is is excessively talented, he can sing, he can dance, he can play the odd prank, a complete entertainer.

Well @DJBravo47, this is definitely an improvement on the ‘Champion’ song, especially since you’ve included me in the lineup ?. Wishing you all the very best with this new number, & I hope it gets just as popular! pic.twitter.com/VvK0RzsW8J — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 7, 2019