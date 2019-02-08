NEWSSports

Cricketer DJ Bravo unveils new song featuring Dhoni, Kohli..: See Video

Feb 8, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Windies cricketer Dwayne Bravo’s latest song featuring Asia and Asian players is a treat for fans. Bravo seems to have put in a lot of thought when it came to showcasing legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Shahid Afridi and Indian stars like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Bravo had earlier launched the popular track ‘champion’ which became an instant hit among fans worldwide and by the looks of this, it seems it has the makings of becoming equally popular. It is no secret that Bravo is is excessively talented, he can sing, he can dance, he can play the odd prank, a complete entertainer.

