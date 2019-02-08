Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s car was on February 8 allegedly attacked by a mob armed with sticks in Narela, New Delhi, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office said. Nobody was hurt, he said.

A group of about 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal’s car and attacked it with sticks. The rearview mirror of Kejriwal’s car was broken, but he escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, he said.