Latest NewsPolitics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked in New Delhi

Feb 8, 2019, 06:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s car was on February 8 allegedly attacked by a mob armed with sticks in Narela, New Delhi, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office said. Nobody was hurt, he said.

A group of about 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal’s car and attacked it with sticks. The rearview mirror of Kejriwal’s car was broken, but he escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Police Tighten Screws on BJP Leader K Surendran

Nov 22, 2018, 03:38 pm IST

Wife to succeed husband in Zimbabwe, political tensions arise

Nov 6, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

Samsung launches ‘Never Mind’ offer in India

Sep 21, 2017, 06:05 pm IST
ASTEROID

NASA Warns About this Asteroid Coming Towards Earth at 20000 MPH!

Aug 26, 2018, 11:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close