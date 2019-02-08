Gold prices remain flat

Gold prices were ruling flat at Rs 34,175 per 10 gram while silver dropped by Rs 570 to Rs 40,930 a kg in the national capital on Friday.

Globally, gold traded higher at $1,309.24 an ounce, while silver held steady at $ 15.63 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities dropped by Rs 5 each to Rs 34,175 and Rs 34,025 per 10 gram, respectively.

However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,100 per piece of eight grams. Silver ready slumped by Rs 570 to Rs 40,930 a kg, while weekly-based delivery lost Rs 571 to Rs 39,829 a kg. On other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.