KeralaLatest News

Marad Riot: CBI Approaches Highcourt Against State Govt

Feb 8, 2019, 03:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a petition in Highcourt against Kerala government alleging that the state refuses to hand them over the documents to investigate Marad riot.

CBI wants access to the documents and witness statements given to Justice Thomas P Joseph. CBI informed the court that despite repeated complaints, Government refuses to hand over the documents.

The agency affirmed that these documents are necessary to finish the investigation and that court should interfere in the issue. High court sought the explanation of state on the matter.

Tags

Related Articles

Farmers agreed to hand over their land for Jewar International Airport

Aug 22, 2018, 08:53 am IST

Google India announces top search results in 2017-See the list

Dec 13, 2017, 10:04 pm IST
BJP

Gujarat Panchayat Election: BJP surges ahead of Congress

Feb 23, 2018, 03:16 pm IST

Urinary tract infection: Five things you must to know

Jun 12, 2018, 03:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close