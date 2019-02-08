Marad Riot: CBI Approaches Highcourt Against State Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a petition in Highcourt against Kerala government alleging that the state refuses to hand them over the documents to investigate Marad riot.

CBI wants access to the documents and witness statements given to Justice Thomas P Joseph. CBI informed the court that despite repeated complaints, Government refuses to hand over the documents.

The agency affirmed that these documents are necessary to finish the investigation and that court should interfere in the issue. High court sought the explanation of state on the matter.