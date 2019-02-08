Modi becomes ‘chaiwala’ for polls and ‘Rafale wala’ after: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the prime minister and said ‘He (Modi) becomes ‘Chaiwalla’ during the election and ‘Rafale walla’ after the election ends.

“He (Modi )is a master of Rafale. He is a master of demonetization… He is a master of corruption. He is a matter of arrogance,” the TMC leader said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata. Her remarks come in the backdrop of the fresh controversy over the Rafale deal.

Replying to the PM’s ‘Ma-Maati-Maanush’ dig at the TMC government, CM Banerjee said, “He is afraid because we are working together. I was never scared, I have always fought my way out. I have always respected ‘Ma-Maati-Maanush’. It is a misfortune that he has become the PM because of the power of money.”

Attacking the central government over the handling of government institutions, Banerjee, in her characteristic style, asked why “everybody from ‘RBI to CBI’ is saying bye-bye to him.”

Further slamming the Centre over the inauguration of the new High Court bench circuit in Jalpaiguri city by PM Modi today, the Chief Minister said that the Bengal government nor the high court was informed about the inauguration. “No groom, bride present but ‘band wala’ has come and is beating drums,” she said.