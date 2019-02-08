Narendra Modi master of corruption and arrogance,says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went hammer and tongs at the prime minister today saying he is “the master of corruption and arrogance and does not know India”.

Addressing a press conference at Eco Park, Newtown, Ms Banerjee said, ‘the prime minister is the master of Rafale, master of demonetisation, master of corruption, master of arrogance. He doesn’t know India.’

The Trinamool Congress chief who has had a running feud with the Narendra Modi led NDA government after the CBI tried to question city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar said, ‘I feel ashamed to even speak about this man. Empty vessels sound much. Was anyone from Calcutta High Court present at the inauguration (referring to the HC bench at Jalpaiguri)? About Rs 300 crore was spent for Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench by the State Government. We had given the land for the same.’

“The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court had given the date for inauguration four months ago. Only a notification was pending from the Centre. Sadly, we could not inaugurate the Circuit Bench in August. And now suddenly, the Centre decided to inaugurate the bench overnight,” she remarked.

The prime minister earlier in the day inaugurated the Jalpaiguri circuit bench.

“Neither the state government nor the High Court were invited (to the inauguration at Jalpaiguri). The bride and groom were absent, the band party was present there,” Ms Banerjee said in her inimitable style.

“Who will do the maintenance? Where is the manpower? Who will implement? How will the bench function? The prime minister only comes to Bengal for politics. In 2016, they had said they will take over seven tea gardens.

They gave false promises about pension. Even we have a scheme called Samajik Suraksha for unorganised sector workers,” Ms Banerjee stated.