” Priyanka Gandhi is a role model for Indian Wives”; Actor Joy Mathew’s FB post on Priyanka Gandhi goes viral

Actor Joy Mathew criticised the Newly appointed AICC general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He in his Facebook page wrote a post without mentioning her name.

She has dropped her husband at Enforcement office to undergo questioning by the officials on a money laundering case and go to her office to take her position. This proves that she is a role model for Indian wives and what else is needed for rule this country, he asked in his FB.

Joy Mathew’s Facebook post:

Joy Mathew

10 hrs ·

????????? ???? ????????, ?????????? ??????????????, ?????- ????? ??????????????? ???????? ?????????????? ??????????? ?????????????????? ?????? ???????? ???????????? ??????????? ????????????? ???????? ?????????????????? ??? ?????

??????? ????????? ???????.

????????? ???????????? ?????

????????????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?????????? ???????????????? ???????? ??????????????? ????????? ? ????????? ????? ???????????????? ????? ???????? ?????????????????????

?????????????????? ???????????.

?????? ???????? ????????? ?????? ????? ?????? !

??? ???? ???????????? ???

????????????