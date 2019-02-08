” Priyanka Gandhi is a role model for Indian Wives”; Actor Joy Mathew’s FB post on Priyanka Gandhi goes viral

Actor Joy Mathew criticised the Newly appointed AICC general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He in his Facebook page wrote a post without mentioning her name.
She has dropped her husband at Enforcement office to undergo questioning by the officials on a money laundering case and go to her office to take her position. This proves that she is a role model for Indian wives and what else is needed for rule this country, he asked in his FB.
Joy Mathew’s Facebook post:
Joy Mathew
10 hrs ·
????????? ???? ????????, ?????????? ??????????????, ?????- ????? ??????????????? ???????? ?????????????? ??????????? ?????????????????? ?????? ???????? ???????????? ??????????? ????????????? ???????? ?????????????????? ??? ?????
??????? ????????? ???????.
????????? ???????????? ?????
????????????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?????????? ???????????????? ???????? ??????????????? ????????? ? ????????? ????? ???????????????? ????? ???????? ?????????????????????
?????????????????? ???????????.
?????? ???????? ????????? ?????? ????? ?????? !
??? ???? ???????????? ???
????????????
