Latest NewsIndia

” Priyanka Gandhi is a role model for Indian Wives”; Actor Joy Mathew’s FB post on Priyanka Gandhi goes viral

Feb 8, 2019, 06:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Joy Mathew criticised the Newly appointed AICC general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He in his Facebook page wrote a post without mentioning her name.

She has dropped her husband at Enforcement office to undergo questioning by the officials on a money laundering case and go to her office to take her position. This proves that she is a role model for Indian wives and what else is needed for rule this country, he asked in his FB.

Joy Mathew’s Facebook post:

Joy Mathew
10 hrs ·
????????? ???? ????????, ?????????? ??????????????, ?????- ????? ??????????????? ???????? ?????????????? ??????????? ?????????????????? ?????? ???????? ???????????? ??????????? ????????????? ???????? ?????????????????? ??? ?????
??????? ????????? ???????.
????????? ???????????? ?????
????????????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?????????? ???????????????? ???????? ??????????????? ????????? ? ????????? ????? ???????????????? ????? ???????? ?????????????????????
?????????????????? ???????????.
?????? ???????? ????????? ?????? ????? ?????? !
??? ???? ???????????? ???
????????????

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

This is how Mithali Raj handled the men tried to shame her

Aug 22, 2017, 10:52 am IST
pregnant_women.

Here are some common myths and facts about pregnancy

Apr 28, 2018, 11:16 pm IST

Rahul Easwar Approaches High Court For this Reason

Dec 19, 2018, 10:45 am IST

Salman Khan surprises him with a visit

Dec 31, 2017, 07:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close