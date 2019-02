Kochi: ABVP has registered a historic success in the CUSAT University Union Election. It was Akshay Vinod who won as the Senate member with 873 First preference votes. He emerged as the candidate with the most number of First Preference Votes.

In the election held to the Senate, although Akshay’s nomination was rejected due to the interferences of Left-leaning teachers and officials, Akshay Vinod secured a high court order to contest.