Idukki: MLA S Rajendran has used some seriously foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the necessary approval of the Revenue department. He abused collector amidst public.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.

It is in a plot that KDH company let Panchayath have that the Women industrial centre being built by Panchayath. The estimate of the project is around Rs 1 crore.

Right from the time the construction was started, environmentalists had come up alleging that the construction was made encroaching on the shore of Muthirappuzha.

It is under these circumstances that the revenue department started the enquiry and following this Devikulam sub-collector Renuraj ordered to stop the construction. But despite giving a stop memo, the construction carried on and it forced the revenue officers to go to the spot and ask them to stop construction.

But MLA and co said that Revenue departments approval is not necessary to make construction in the land that belongs to Panchayath.