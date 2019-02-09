NEWSInternational

Massive explosion at Arun III Hydropower plant

Feb 9, 2019, 10:27 am IST
An explosion took place at Arun III Hydropower Project in Nepal on Friday evening. No casualties have been reported as of now.

