IndiaNEWS

Most-advanced anti-tank missile Helina successfully test-fired

Feb 9, 2019, 08:33 am IST
Less than a minute

India successfully test-fired the indigenously developed helicopter-launched version of one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons Helina from the Odisha coast on Friday.

Named after HEL of helicopter and NA of Nag (Hindi for cobra), Helina has a hit range of 7-8 km and was launched from an Army chopper. The weapon system was tested for its full range at 12.55 pm near the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur in Balasore district, defence sources told news agency PTI.

Helina has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on a budget of $47 million and is reportedly is one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons in the world

Tags

Related Articles

PM Modi Unveils World’s Tallest Statue: ‘Statue of Unity’

Oct 31, 2018, 10:55 am IST

About 2,000 minors separated from guardians who illegally crossed into the US in 6 weeks

Jun 16, 2018, 06:22 pm IST
Smrithi

Cabinet reshuffle : Smriti Irani removed from I&B ministry

May 14, 2018, 09:57 pm IST
son

Man Plans To Sell Son For 30000 To Help Pregnant Wife; Police Helps Man

Aug 31, 2018, 11:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close