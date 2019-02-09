Robert Vadra to be quizzed again today

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for another round of questioning on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case. The businessman has been quizzed by the ED sleuths twice in last seven days.

On Thursday, during the second round of questioning, Vadra was confronted with the mails that he had exchanged with Sumit Chadha, a relative of absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. He arrived at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi in an SUV at about 11.25 AM. After being questioned by over nine hours, Vadra was picked up from the ED office by wife Priyanka Gandhi, the newly appointed Congress general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh East.

This week, the ED had quizzed him for the first time, in relation to the case, on Wednesday. The interrogation lasted for over five-and-a half hours.