Terror funding:Enforcement files case against Pakistani group

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against a Pakistani terror group Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation for their involvement in money laundering through various hawala channels.

The case is based on a FIR registered by the National Investigating Agency against the terror group. NIA had arrested a resident of Nizamuddin in Delhi in connection with the case.

The accused is alleged to have received funds from the terror group operators through Hawala operators of Pakistan and UAE. The funds were utilized to carry out terrorist activities and to create unrest in India.

NIA has recovered and seized cash of 1 crore 56 lakh rupees, Nepali currency of 43 thousand rupees and other incriminating documents. NIA has also arrested two other persons in connection with the case.