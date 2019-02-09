Latest NewsIndia

Terror funding:Enforcement files case against Pakistani group

Feb 9, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against a Pakistani terror group Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation for their involvement in money laundering through various hawala channels.

The case is based on a FIR registered by the National Investigating Agency against the terror group. NIA had arrested a resident of Nizamuddin in Delhi in connection with the case.

The accused is alleged to have received funds from the terror group operators through Hawala operators of Pakistan and UAE. The funds were utilized to carry out terrorist activities and to create unrest in India.

NIA has recovered and seized cash of 1 crore 56 lakh rupees, Nepali currency of 43 thousand rupees and other incriminating documents. NIA has also arrested two other persons in connection with the case.

Tags

Related Articles

Sabarimala Verdict : Sabarimala Ayyappa Samajam to file review plea on SC order

Oct 3, 2018, 07:20 pm IST
jayarajan

After Two Years, E.P jayarajan to Return to the Cabinet

Aug 8, 2018, 04:22 pm IST
first-look-rajinikanths-kaala

Rajini with Pa. Ranjith, In Stark red look for Kaala: Karikalan

May 25, 2017, 03:11 pm IST

Tuition teacher arrested for molesting 15-yr-old girl student

Feb 17, 2018, 08:01 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close