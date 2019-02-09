Uri: The Surgical Strike hits 200 Crore remark in box office

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal, has already touched Rs 200.07 crore in the fourth week of its release. Based on the retaliation the Indian Army took out for the 2016 Uri attack, it has now emerged as the second highest grossing film in week 4.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, while posting the current earnings of the movie, also tweeted out how it has surpassed other big movies where the box office collections for the fourth week are concerned, and that it could very well end up crossing Rs 225 crore.

