US cargo spacecraft Cygnus released

The US cargo spacecraft Cygnus was released from the International Space Station (ISS). At the time of release, the station was flying over the Pacific Ocean, just west of the coast of Peru.

It will now perform a 17-day nanosatellite deployment mission and after that, on February 25, will burn over the Pacific Ocean while entering the atmosphere.

Cygnus, belonging to American aerospace company, Northrop Grumman, was launched on Nov. 17, 2018, on an Antares 230 rocket from Virginia and arrived at the station on November 19 for the company’s 10th NASA-contracted commercial resupply mission to the station.