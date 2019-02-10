CPM to investigate 127 crore money laundering accusation against party daily

The CPIM politburo has decided to investigate about the allegation of illegal money transaction and black money laundering that has raised against party Andhra Pradesh state committee.

An illegal money transaction worth 127 crores is raised against CPM Andhra Pradesh state Committee. Prajasakthi printers and publishers which run the party’s mouthpiece Telugu daily ‘Prajsakthi’ is under an accusation of black money laundering. Also, the tv channel ‘TV10’ owned by the party was sold to Telangana chief minister Chandrasekhara Rao’s family.

The party national leadership has confirmed that the party is investigating the issue. General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that party has started the steps for investigation. The party general secretary SitaramYechoori has said that the party has its own methods to investigate. The inquiry is based on the allegation that 127.71 crores in the accounts of Praja Rajakthi was obtained through illegal means.

Earlier union deputy minister for law and corporate affairs P.P.Chowdhary has said the Serious Fraud Investigation office is currently conducting an investigation against 18 companies including Prajasakthi. He informed this in the parliament on February 4.

A complaint has raised that 127.71 crore rupees received in the account of Prajsakthi is earned through illegal means. This amount has been credited to the account after 2016 demonetization. The party sources indicated that in 2016 after the demonetization has declared by the central government huge amounts of money was deposited in the bank. The party national leadership has received a complaint against leaders including senior Polit Beuro member B.V.Raghavalu. But the party did not take action against them. The party’s central leadership had received a complaint in March 2018 against the sale of the party-owned TV channel.T he party activists has again lodged a complaint alleging that the central leadership is not ready for a probe. Then the meeting of Polit Bureau ended last week decided that a probe should be conducted. The action taken by the Central government also compelled the party to conduct the probe.