Kriti Sanon reveals about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

In a recent interview, talking about her equation with Sushant, Kriti said that she has also read so many things and it is like a daily soap. The actress added that Sushant and she are friends and they recently met at Dinesh Vijan’s wedding. She added that she is fond of him and they both are really good friends, and it is always going to be like that. Meanwhile, on the working front, Kriti’s next is Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan, while Sushant’s next is Sonchiriya costarring Bhumi Pednekar.
