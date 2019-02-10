Latest Newscelebrities

Kriti Sanon reveals about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Feb 10, 2019, 09:03 am IST
Less than a minute
Kriti-Sanon-and-Sushant-Singh-Rajput

In a recent interview, talking about her equation with Sushant, Kriti said that she has also read so many things and it is like a daily soap. The actress added that Sushant and she are friends and they recently met at Dinesh Vijan’s wedding. She added that she is fond of him and they both are really good friends, and it is always going to be like that. Meanwhile, on the working front, Kriti’s next is Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan, while Sushant’s next is Sonchiriya costarring Bhumi Pednekar.

Tags

Related Articles

ASTEROID

NASA Warns About this Asteroid Coming Towards Earth at 20000 MPH!

Aug 26, 2018, 11:12 pm IST

Kerala to slash tax on aviation fuel

Feb 6, 2019, 11:24 pm IST
jayasankar

This is What Advocate Jayasankar Said About Congress Party’s New Leadership

Sep 20, 2018, 10:59 am IST
kodiyeri balakrishnan

This is What Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Said about Young Women’s Sabarimala Visit

Jan 2, 2019, 11:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close