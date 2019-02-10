Syria: US-backed Syrian forces face resistance from ISIS terrorists

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Syria are facing fierce resistance in the last enclave held by the Islamic State (IS) terrorists near the Iraqi border. The ISIS terrorists are defending their last stronghold in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

SDF had announced its final battle to crush IS yesterday after a pause of more than a week to allow some 20,000 civilians to leave the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights today reported heavy clashes between both sides, as coalition planes and artillery bombarded terrorists’ positions.

At its peak in 2014, the IS had established a ‘caliphate’ stretching across Syria and Iraq. Now, the terror group is holed up in a tiny pocket in Syria’s eastern province near the Iraqi border.