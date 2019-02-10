IndiaNEWS

Two Accused Arrested and BJP Leader Booked in connection with TMC MLA’s death

Feb 10, 2019, 01:27 pm IST
The West Bengal police on Sunday arrested two accused and registered an FIR, naming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy and four others on the complaint of an eye-witness Milind Saha, in connection with the assassination of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Satyajit Biswas. Furthermore, the Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Hanskhali Police Station has been suspended.

The 41-year-old was shot dead by some unidentified assailants inside a Saraswati puja marquee on Saturday evening in Nadia district around 8 PM. The TMC MLA representing Krishnaganj constituency in the assembly was shot from point blank range when he was coming down from the dais. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Following the incident, the ruling TMC alleged that it was a planned attack by the BJP. However, the saffron party claimed that it was the result of the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led party’s infighting.

