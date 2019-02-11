Left MLA S Rajendran in Trouble For Abusing IAS Officer

Left MLA S Rajendran had used some seriously foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the necessary approval of the Revenue department. He abused collector amidst public. Some television channels aired visuals of Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran making disparaging comments that sub-collector Dr Renu Raj “lacked brains” and the MLA has been under serious criticism from the public, social media and party.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.

Meanwhile, collector Renu will file a report to Highcourt regarding Munnar Panchayath. She will inform the court and the construction being erected is illegal and that the officers who gave stop memo were stopped.

Coming out in her support, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, said, “Understand that the action taken by the sub-collector is right and as per law. When she is taking action as per rules, we need to support her”. Idukki district CPI(M) said it has decided to seek an explanation from the MLA.

Kerala Government had led many movements in recent past for the ‘upliftment’ of women but their leader’s actions hardly support them.