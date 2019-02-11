Munnar land Encroachment: CPI(M) Demands an Explanation from MLA Rajendran

Idukki: CPI(M) said it sought an explanation from MLA Rajendran for his disparaging comments about district collector Renu Raj. CPI(M) district secretary K K Jayachandran said talking in an improper language to women is not their style and therefore demanded an explanation from MLA.

Jayachandran said further procedures will be determined after hearing the MLA’s explanation.

Earlier, MLA S Rajendran had used some seriously foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the necessary approval of the Revenue department. He abused collector amidst public.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.