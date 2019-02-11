PM Narendra Modi serves food to underprivileged children in Vrindavan : Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi is in Vrindavan today during which he will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren. He will also unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of “3rd billionth meal” by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus.

“The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from an underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra,” Naveena Neerada Dasa, head of strategic communications in ISKCON, said.

Funded by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes. It has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and PM Modi will serve food to children near the facility.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s Mathura lawmaker Hema Malini will also join the prime minister at the event.