Akhilesh Yadav stopped at airport: Samajwadi Party workers lathicharged by Police

Protests led be Samajwadi Party workers have erupted in several parts of Uttar Pradesh after party chief Akhilesh Yadav was stopped from boarding a flight to Prayagraj. The protests, whcih initially started at Prayagraj and Lucknow, have now spread to other cities such as Moradabad and Varanasi.

Reports say that police had to resort to lathicharge to rein in the mob and many SP workers are said to be injured. SP’s Dharmendra Yadav has reportedly been detained.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed he was stopped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad University.

The issue also rocked the Uttar Pradesh legislature.As soon as Samajwadi Party members came to know about their national president being stopped at the airport, they raised the matter during Question Hour in the assembly. The SP members also raised slogans against Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Coming out in support of Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati slammed the BJP government asking if it is “so scared” of the her party’s alliance with the SP. She said, “Is BJP government so scared of SP-BSP alliance that they have started banning political events? They seem to be using Kumbh for political agenda. Not allowing Akhilesh Yadav to go to Prayagraj proves that.”

She described the episode as “anti-democratic” and “an example of total dictatorship of BJP government”. “This is very unfortunate and this undemocratic step will be fought at all levels,” Mayawati tweeted.