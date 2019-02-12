CBI’s Charge Sheet Against P Jayarajan: Opposition Protests in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition has launched a protest in Kerala Legislative Assembly on the charge sheet submitted by CBI on Shukkoor murder case. The report charges CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh with conspiracy to commit murder, in connection with the killing of Indian Muslim Youth League worker Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor in 2012.

It was in June 2016 that the Kerala High Court directed a CBI probe in the case following which the CBI had registered an FIR.

Opposition’s request to discuss the issue by passing an emergency resolution was turned down by the speaker. This caused a protest by the opposition and members sat at the entrance.

Speaker P Ramakrishnan said that there is no practice of allowing emergency resolution for discussing an issue like filing a charge sheet.

Ramesh Chennithala soon pointed his fingers at MLA T V Rajesh and said that someone charged with murder is sitting inside the assembly. He added that court proceedings were used as a reason to pass an emergency resolution in Assembly by the previous opposition.