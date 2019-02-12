Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Stock Market:Sensex falls 241 points; Nifty below 10,850

Feb 12, 2019
Domestic stocks today witnessed marginal losses in trade even as global cues were positive. The BSE Sensex ended 241 points lower and the NSE Nifty dropped by 58 points amid renewed selling by institutions and domestic investors.

The BSE benchmark Sensex closed at 36,153.62, lower by 241.41 points from yesterday’s close. The NSE Nifty fell 57.40 points or 0.53% to 10,831.40.

Top losers include Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, SBI, Infosys, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.63%. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Vedanta, M&M and RIL were the gainers, rising up to 2%.

