KeralaLatest News

“This is not the way to behave with women” M.M Mani Advices S Rajendran

Feb 12, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Idukki: M M Mani has lashed out at S Rajendran MLA who has found himself in serious trouble after making some disparaging comments about district collector Renuraj.

“MLA’s comments were wrong. Even the way he expressed his apology wasn’t right. This is not the way to behave with women” said Mani.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district leadership too had criticised MLA S. Rajendran for his comments. In the press note released by the district secretariat, it is mentioned that MLA’s comments are against the stand of the party.

Earlier, MLA S. Rajendran had used some seriously foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the necessary approval of the Revenue department.

He abused collector amidst public.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit UAE

Nov 17, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Flooded Cochin International Airport Re-opening Rescheduled after a Review

Aug 23, 2018, 08:37 am IST

This Cricketer Wants to Know If Ajay Devgan is Krunal Pandya’s Father!

Jul 16, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Four People arrested after Roaming Outside CBI chief Alok Verma’s Residence: Video

Oct 25, 2018, 11:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close