“This is not the way to behave with women” M.M Mani Advices S Rajendran

Idukki: M M Mani has lashed out at S Rajendran MLA who has found himself in serious trouble after making some disparaging comments about district collector Renuraj.

“MLA’s comments were wrong. Even the way he expressed his apology wasn’t right. This is not the way to behave with women” said Mani.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district leadership too had criticised MLA S. Rajendran for his comments. In the press note released by the district secretariat, it is mentioned that MLA’s comments are against the stand of the party.

Earlier, MLA S. Rajendran had used some seriously foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the necessary approval of the Revenue department.

He abused collector amidst public.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.