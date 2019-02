Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon are teaming up again. The two are set to reunite for ‘Uyare’. ‘Uyare’, the movie directed by Manu Asokan has Parvathy, Asif Ali, and Tovino in the leads. The movie scripted by Bobby-Sanjay is based on some real lives.

Tovino and Samyuktha Menon shared screen space in ‘Theevandi’, one of

the biggest hits of last year.