V S Achuthanandan Not Impressed With MLA S Rajendran’s Comments

Feb 12, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman V S Achuthanandan has criticised S Rajendran MLA who has found himself in serious trouble after making some disparaging comments about district collector Renuraj.

“MLA’s behaviour towards sub-collector was not correct,” said V.S to media at Kozhikode. Earlier also, V.S had openly expressed that Rajendran has strong connections with land Mafia.

Earlier, MLA S. Rajendran had used foul language against Collector who gave Stop Memo to a building under construction which did not have the approval of the Revenue department.

He abused collector amidst public.

“She has no brains. Just because she got IAS, doesn’t mean that she should not read and understand the rules” shouted Rajendran at the revenue officers who came to stop construction.

