CPI(M) – CPI Row Again? CPI Tightens Screw Against MLA S Rajendran

CPI-CPI(M) relation has been quite strained in recent times and despite representing a similar ideology, the two parties have had issues in going along together. Recently, CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran’s controversial remarks on sub-collector Renu Raj IAS had caught the attention of public and media and CPI is using the chance to tighten screws against S. Rajendran.

Following the Munnar Land dispute and the Panchayat building construction, CPI is raising Munnar Botanical Gardens construction and once again its Rajendran who is being placed as the man behind the ‘illegal’ construction.

In Munnar Devikulam road, botanical garden worth Rs 4.5 crores was allowed and this has resulted in an open fight between CPI(M) and CPI. By the time the construction reached almost its last phase, spending about Rs 3.5 crores, flood had set in and the garden was damaged. CPI had raised issues in erecting the construction even before the land that belonged to the revenue department was transferred to Panchayat. CPI Leaders say it is wrong to have such constructions in the ecologically sensitive area.

It is reported that MLA’s secret move to appoint employees at the Garden has not impressed the CPI leaders. All allegations raised by CPI are aimed at MLA S. Rajendran.