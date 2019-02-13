Five people killed in plane crash

Five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed in the west part of Kenya. There were five occupants on board, all of whom died on spot.

The small plane was heading from Maasai Mara nature reserve to Lodwar, near Lake Turkana when the incident took place. The cause of the crash is still unclear. Investigators have started the probe to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Three American nationals are among five people who perished after the plane they were travelling in crash-landed in a private farm in Londiani in Kipkelion East constituency. Those already identified include Melissa Witt -a US national, Carl Richard-American male, Cynthia Charles sednaoui-American female and Kevin Mwanza Mutava- a Kenyan. The identity of another male could not be immediately established.