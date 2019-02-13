Latest NewsIndia

J&K : 2 Militants killed in encounter with security forces

Feb 13, 2019, 03:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Budgam district during a cordon and search operation, police said. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site in Gopalpora village of Chadoora area, an officer said.

The joint operation by the police and other security forces was launched late last night following credible inputs about the presence. The militants had triggered the encounter firing the first shot at the search party, who retaliated leading to the gun battle that left the two terrorists dead. Their bodies have been retrieved.

