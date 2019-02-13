Massive fire outburst in Delhi: Cooling operations underway

A major fire broke out at a slum in Paschim Puri in the national capital during wee hours on Wednesday. At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as the information of the incident was received. As of now, the situation is under control and cooling operations are underway. A woman was injured in the blaze. She has been shifted to the hospital. No casualties has been reported as of now.

The incident comes a day after 17 people were killed and several others injured in a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh, Central Delhi.

Briefing the media over fire at slum, AK Jaiswal, Fire officer, said, “We got a call around 1 AM that a fire had broken out in slums. We immediately sent 20-25 fire tenders to the spot. It took us 2 hours to control the fire, a woman was injured and has been shifted to a hospital. More than 200 huts were caught in the fire.”