India has most slots filled, going into the world cup. The big debate was about the number 4 spot and it seems Ambati Rayudu has sealed it too. Now it is not yet decided a team of how many will be taken to England but former captain Mohammad Azharuddin Wants this Player in Indian playing XI for the World Cup and it is none other than Rishabh Pant. Guess what, Azhar wants Pant at number 4!

I would be very disappointed if India don’t win the World Cup in 2019. India has all the talent and ammunition to win the Cup in England. India should include Rishabh Pant in the playing XI and he should bat at the number 4 spot. But all said and done, Rishabh Pant still needs to improve his wicket-keeping skills in the longer format of the game, where focus and concentration come in to play,” Azharuddin told MID-DAY on Monday.

So what you think about his opinion? Should Pant bat at 4?