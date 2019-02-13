Police Might Send Young Women Back If they Try to Enter Sabarimala

Sabarimala temple has been opened for the poojas of the month of Kumbha and so far the temple and its surroundings are calm. The Facebook page “Navodhana kerala Sabarimalayilekk” (translates to Renaissance Kerala to Sabarimala) had promised to send young women into Sabarimala during this month and there is heavy security around the temple to make sure there is no violation of law and order.

Sangh Parivar workers too have been stationed in many parts around the temple to prevent young women from entering the temple. About 1500 policemen have been deployed in Pamba-Nilakkal-Sannidhanam areas. Usually, only about 50 policemen under a DYSP are placed in these areas.

Mathrubhumi news reports that police will not take steps as they took in the case of Bindu and Kanakadurga, secretly letting them enter the temple. Instead, police might allay the aspiring women, convince them the possible law and order situation that might arise and let women go back. There will definitely be a protest against young women if they try to enter the temple.