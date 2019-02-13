Latest NewsSports

Pujara Defends Slow Batting Using Tendulkar’s Innings

Feb 13, 2019, 03:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chetheswar Pujara is indispensable to India’s test batting set up. Often hailed as a man who carries forward the legacy of Rahul Dravid, Pujara has essayed some classy innings. In the recently concluded test series against Australia, he was the main reason India won. But then there are a few who criticises him for his strike rate.

Pujara is not a Sehwag who strikes at an ODI strike rate in test, but then in test matches, he doesn’t need to. But then the patient no 3 has chosen to respond to the critics of his slow batting.

“If you see Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, they have been very classical,” “Obviously Tendulkar was a different player, he liked to dominate, but there have been other players who have played Test cricket the way it has been played. Even Tendulkar, when the situation demanded, has scored just 50 runs in 150 balls, so there is nothing wrong in that. You just need to understand what situation you are playing in and bat accordingly.” he told to a national daily.

