Shukkoor Murder: E.P Jayarajan Supports P Jayarajan

Kozhikode: Minister E.P Jayarajan has come out backing CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan in the Ariyil Shukkoor murder case. “Just because Jayarajan’s name is added in the charge sheet, doesn’t mean he should be removed from the position of secretary. CPI(M) is not a party that behaves according to criticisms” he said. He added that the case is a result of BJP – Congress combined political move against CPI(M).

The report submitted by CBI recently, charges CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh with conspiracy to commit murder, in connection with the killing of Indian Muslim Youth League worker Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor in 2012.

It was in June 2016 that the Kerala High Court directed a CBI probe in the case following which the CBI had registered an FIR.