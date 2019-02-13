Latest NewsEntertainment

Sunny Leone shares first teaser of “Hollywood Wale Nakhre” : Watch Here

Feb 13, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared her first teaser of “Hollywood Wale Nakhre”- Sunny’s upcoming song video with Hitendra Kapopara.

In the video, she looks mesmerising as she takes a power nap during the shooting of the song. Dressed in a short blue dress, she has teamed up her look with subtle makeup and bold lips. The song is also the debut entry of singer and music composer Upesh Jangwal. The song has been shot in Greece and has been directed beautifully.

In the dance video, Sunny can be seen dancing amid the background dancers in the streets of Greece. The former Bigg Boss contestant has done numerous seductive songs displaying her sensuous moves gracefully.

 

Sunny Captioned the video as, “Are you ready for some #Nakhre? Presenting the first teaser of my upcoming video #HollywoodWaleNakhre Produced by my dear friend @hitendrakapopara and sung beautifully by debutant @upeshjangwal. Music by @tanveersingh77, Directed by @devdofficial
@BigBatFilms, @piyuushj9 @[email protected],

#SunnyLeone #sunnykenakhre #hwn#hitendrakapoparafilms #ravinderjeetdariya”.

 

