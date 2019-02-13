KeralaLatest News

“This Will be the Last Election CPI(M) Can Contest in their Own Party Symbol”: Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai

Feb 13, 2019, 11:51 am IST
BJP State President Adv P. S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that the voters should realise that CPI(M) and Congress are equally dangerous. “This will be the last opportunity for CPI(M) members to vote in party symbol of CPI(M). When CPI(M) lost their status as a National Party before, they came to A.B Vajpayee residence and requested at his feet and eventually the conditions for national party status were modified in their favour.

“Representation in 4 states and 6 percent vote was modified to representation in 3 states and 2 percent of Loksabha members. This is the reason why they are able to continue as a national party even now. By the time this election is over, they will lose that status too” he said.

