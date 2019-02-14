BJP MLA Francis D’Souza passes away

Former Goa deputy Chief Minister and current BJP MLA Francis D’Souza died Thursday evening, his party said. D’Souza, 64, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near here after undergoing surgery for cancer in the USA.

With his death, the BJP’s strength in the 40-member Goa assembly comes down to 13. “I am deeply saddened by the news…I extend my deepest sympathies to his family. May the departed soul be at peace,” said South Goa BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar on Twitter, announcing the news of D’Souza’s death.

State BJP spokesman Damodar Naik said D’Souza died at the hospital. “We lost an iconic leader who started his career from scratch as councillor and rose to a topmost post,” Naik said.