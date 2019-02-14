Latest NewsPolitics

BJP MLA to join Congress today

Feb 14, 2019, 03:35 pm IST
Avtar Singh Bhadana, BJP MLA from Meerapur constituency is likely to join Congress in the presence of the newly elected general secretary of UP east Priyanka Vadra Gandhi in Lucknow today.

Four times Lok Sabha parliamentarian, Bhadana is considered an influential Gujjar leader who has a stronghold in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka is holding her first press conference today.

On the third day of her Uttar Pradesh visit, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday roped in little-known Mahan Dal as the party’s ally for Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

