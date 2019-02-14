Pulwama terror attack: : JeM bomber Adil Ahmad Dar’s video goes viral; Watch Here

A horrifying terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama area has left entire nation in shock. As per the report around 42 CRPF jawans are martyred. The attack was led by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar. And now his video is going viral on social media where the terrorist Adil starts of by saying that by the time everyone sees the video, he will be dead.

He also says that he had joined the Jaish a year back. He says that he was given the opportunity to carry out the attack. He said that by the time people are watching the video, he would be in heaven. He calls on the people of Kashmir to join the Jaish and strengthen the organisation. He also said that their mission is not far away and more people should join and fight the injustice.