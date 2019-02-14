Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex ends 157 points lower, Nifty below 10,750

Feb 14, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
The Indian benchmark indices NIFTy and Sensex continued their downfall. The Sensex was down 157.89 points at 35876.22, while Nifty was down 47.70 points at 10746. About 1167 shares have advanced, 1344 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while IOC, BPCL, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel and Gail among major losers on the Nifty.

Among sectors, energy, IT and metal stocks witnessed selling pressure, while some buying interest seen in auto, bank, infra and pharma sectors.

