TVS launches Star City+ ‘Kargil Edition’ in India

TVS has launched the Star City Plus Kargil edition in India at Rs 54,399 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bike is based on the SBT (Sync Braking Technology) version and costs a premium of Rs 1,034 over the former and will be available only in select dealerships. The Star City Plus Kargil edition pays tribute to the Indian Defence Forces with its white and green colour scheme and camouflage graphics. To complete the look, the bike also gets a brown seat and a ‘Kargil’ badging on the tail section.

Apart from this cosmetic change, the commuter bike remains unchanged. It is powered by a 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, motor that produces 8.3bhp and 8.7Nm. This carburetted motor is mated to a four-speed transmission.

The Star City Plus offers a 10-litre fuel tank. Braking duties are done by drum brakes on both ends with TVS’ version of the combined braking system; the Sync Braking Technology (SBT). The bike rides on black-finished, 17-inch alloys with tubeless tyres. Telescopic front forks and twin shocks take care of suspension duties for the front and back respectively.