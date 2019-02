The ruling Left Democratic Front gained upper hand in the by-elections conducted for the local self-government in the state. By election are conducted for 30 wards in various local self-government institutions across Kerala.

LDF won 16 seats and UDF got 12 seats. UDF rebel won in one seat and an independent won one. BJP got no seats. UDF take over 5 seats from LDF and LDF take over 4 seats from the UDF.