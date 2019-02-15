Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of Robert Vadra’s company

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of Robert Vadra’s company M/s Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd, now LLP), and others in connection with the Bikaner land scam case. The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and charge sheets filed by Rajasthan Police after the tehsildar of Bikaner complained about alleged forgery in the allotment of land in the area, considered sensitive due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

On Tuesday, Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, and his mother Maureen had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jaipur. Congress general secretary and Vadra’s wife Priyanka Gandhi had accompanied them to the probe agency’s office.

Last week, the ED had quizzed Vadra in Delhi for three days in connection with a money laundering probe against him for allegedly procuring assets abroad in an illegal manner. The Rajasthan High Court had asked Vadra and his mother to cooperate with the agency after they approached it seeking directions that no coercive action is taken against them by the agency.

In the Bikaner land case, the agency had summoned Vadra thrice but he failed to appear and later approached the court.

Vadra had also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad. Officials said the investigating officer (IO) of the case required Vadra to answer more questions in connection with the case and hence was asked to depose on Saturday, after his two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7.

While Vadra was grilled for the first time for about five-and-a-half hours, he was questioned the second time for about 9 hours. It is understood that Vadra was “confronted with” documents that the agency had obtained or seized as part of its probe in the case, including those linked to absconding defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.