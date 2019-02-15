“My Brother Died For the Country, Am Proud of Him,” Says the Brother of Martyred Malayali Soldier

About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. Among the martyred soldiers, there is a Malayali too- Vasanth Kumar, a resident of Wayanad resident.

It was by yesterday night that the news of his death was informed by the brother of his wife. They soon contacted a friend in Delhi to confirm the news. It took them a while to confirm this news because of the confusion regarding his battalion number.

Vasanth Kumar had completed service of 18 years and was all set to come back and settle in homeland after two more years. Vasanthkumar’s brother said that he died for the country and that he is proud of him.