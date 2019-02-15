Pulwama Attack : Union Minister Rajnath Singh turns pall-bearer for CRPF jawan martyred ; Watch Video

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday lent a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier, a day after the ghastly terror attack on Indian CRPF forces. At least 40 soldiers have been martyred and over a dozen seriously injured after a truck laden with explosives rammed into a CRPF vehicle area part of the security forces convoy on Thursday in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Awantipora area.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also held a meeting with officials in Srinagar to review security measures in place.

After the attacks on convoy of 76th Battalion of the CRPF while they were plying on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday., the Union Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday appealed to members of international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief, as a designated terrorist under 1267 Sanctions Committee of UN Security Council.